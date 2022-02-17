Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.41. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $161.59 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

