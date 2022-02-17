Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

