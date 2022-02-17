Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

