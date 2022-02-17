Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

CFR opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $10,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

