Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Reduced by Wedbush

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wix.com in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

