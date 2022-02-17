Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
FMBH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
