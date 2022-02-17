Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $13,797,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

