Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Raised by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.