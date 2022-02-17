Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

NYSE QTWO opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $145.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

