QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 18.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.10. 49,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,941,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

