Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 3,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock worth $656,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

