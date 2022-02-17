Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 3,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanterix (QTRX)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.