QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
NYSE QS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,374. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
