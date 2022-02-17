QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NYSE QS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,374. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

