QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,239. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.