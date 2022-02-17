Quipt Home Medical Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

