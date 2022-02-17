Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $633.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 173.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.