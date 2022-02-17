R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Down 8.7%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.79. 28,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,219,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.
About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
