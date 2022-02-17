R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Down 8.7%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.79. 28,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,219,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 140.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,014 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 28.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 532,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

