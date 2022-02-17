Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Position Trimmed by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,945. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 in the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

