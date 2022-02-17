Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $4,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,947 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $129.09. 15,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,826. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

