Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.34% of Rambus worth $81,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.