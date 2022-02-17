Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $27.00 Price Target

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) received a $27.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

GOLD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 2,676,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

