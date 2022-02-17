Raymond James Analysts Give Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) a C$88.50 Price Target

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) received a C$88.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.75. 137,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,765. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$57.99 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

