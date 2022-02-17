Raymond James Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$25.00 Price Target

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given a C$25.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.