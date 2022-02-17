Raymond James Trims Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Target Price to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
