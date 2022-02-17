Raymond James Trims Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Target Price to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

