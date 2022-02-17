Raymond James Trims Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Target Price to C$5.00

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of VLNS opened at $2.44 on Monday. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.
About Valens
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
