Raymond James Trims Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Target Price to C$5.00

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VLNS opened at $2.44 on Monday. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

