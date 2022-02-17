Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $4.88 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

