ReapChain (REAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.35 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $34.35 million and $1.10 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00106581 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

