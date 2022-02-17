Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 139,398 shares of company stock valued at $219,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.