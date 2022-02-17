Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 38.58 and a quick ratio of 38.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.
Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)
Read More
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.