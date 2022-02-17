Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Regional Management posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

RM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,332,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

