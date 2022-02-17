Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regis worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 28.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGS opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

