Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.050-$7.150 EPS.

RS stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $154.52. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

