Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Flexsteel Industries worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 112,588.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $573,648 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.