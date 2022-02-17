Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.68% of Superior Industries International worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.72.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
