Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LivePerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $72.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

