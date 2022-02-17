Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weibo worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

