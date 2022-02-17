Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for European Commercial REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year.

ERE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

