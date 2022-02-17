Research Analysts Set Expectations for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.
In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.