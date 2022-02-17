Research Analysts Set Expectations for LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $131.26 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

