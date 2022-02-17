Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Head-To-Head Review

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceSource International and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -9.94% -9.66% -4.69% Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceSource International and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.58 -$18.54 million ($0.19) -6.11 Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.87 $25.23 million $1.53 10.98

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats ServiceSource International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

