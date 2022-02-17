Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.
Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.
QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.
In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
