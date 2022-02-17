Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.