Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Cap Reaches $43.59 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $43.59 million and approximately $65,413.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00105640 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.