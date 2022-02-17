REVV (REVV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.60 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. REVV has a total market cap of $27.86 million and $2.60 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

