Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.00 ($130.68).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €98.18 ($111.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 52-week high of €98.30 ($111.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.95.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

