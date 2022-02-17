Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Announces Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The stock has a market cap of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.