RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in January

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,648,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,964,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.6 days.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 20,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.