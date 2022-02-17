RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in January

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,648,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,964,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.6 days.
RIOCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 20,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.47.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
