RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of RISE Education Cayman worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

