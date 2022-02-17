Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $21.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSKD stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

