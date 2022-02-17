Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 62.65, but opened at 65.96. Rivian shares last traded at 64.25, with a volume of 109,842 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 129.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 83.73.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,039,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,748,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.