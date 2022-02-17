Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

