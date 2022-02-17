Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.17. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
